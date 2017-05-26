Will Venezuela Be the Battleground in the Next US-Russia Proxy War? US is interested in a regime change in Caracas (Russia Insider)

With the U.S. funding the Venezuelan opposition and gearing up to lead a multi-nation military drill in close proximity to Venezuela, the foundation for yet another U.S.-Russia proxy war over fossil fuels is being laid.
Will the U.S. willingly turn Venezuela into another Syria just to keep its oil out of Russian hands? The size and value of Venezuela’s massive oil reserves makes it seem likely.
http://russia-insider.com/en/politics/will-venezuela-be-battleground-next-us-russia-proxy-war/ri19943
