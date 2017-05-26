«   |  

US Congressman Calls for Federal Investigation of Seth Rich Murder

Corpus Christi Republican Congressman Blake Farenthold considers the source behind the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee’s email server an unanswered question and believes a federal investigation is warranted.

Speaking on CNN Wednesday, the fourth-term congressman refuted a widely believed conclusion that the Russian government interfered with the U.S. presidential election to aid President Donald Trump’s campaign and instead indicated a conspiracy theory about a slain Democratic National Committee staffer could be true.

http://investmentwatchblog.com/its-happening-us-congressman-calls-for-federal-investigation-of-seth-rich-murder/

