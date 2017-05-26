Manchester attacker had links to NATO proxies in Libya

«   |  

Counterterror raids continue across the UK after Monday’s terrorist attack in Manchester. More about the attacker’s identity has come to light: The son of Libyan immigrants, he spent time in his parents‘ country and may have been radicalized by the same anti-Qaddafi milieu that MI5 encouraged and supported during NATO’s 2011 incursion. RT America’s Alexey Yaroshevsky has the details. Then, investigative journalist Max Blumenthal joins RT America’s Ashlee Banks to discuss how the West enabled the very terror groups that continue to wreak havoc.

