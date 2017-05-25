Seth Rich, Craig Murray And The Sinister Stewards Of The National Security State (popularresistance.org)

Why is it a “conspiracy theory” to think that a disgruntled Democratic National Committee staffer gave WikiLeaks the DNC emails, but not a conspiracy theory to think the emails were provided by Russia?

In fact, this whole flap suggests that there’s an alternate power-structure that operates completely off the public’s radar and has the elected-government in its death-grip. This largely invisible group of elites controls the likes of Brennan, Clapper and Comey. And, apparently, they have enough influence to challenge and maybe even remove an elected president from office.

https://popularresistance.org/seth-rich-craig-murray-and-the-sinister-stewards-of-the-national-security-state/

