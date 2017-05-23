New York Times „Comey Memos“ Turned out to Be Just Something Somebody Thought They Saw

Schmidt revealed this during an interview on MSNBC with Brian Williams —

when The Times reporter was asked about his sources.

“We’d been working — I’d been working on a story for the past few days about the fact that Comey had written these,” Schmidt said. “We thought that was pretty significant in and of (itself).”

“And then in the process of pushing on those doors this morning, I learned more about one of these memos. And someone who had seen them recounted details to me.

“We felt comfortable with those details,” he added.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge