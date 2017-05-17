the US State Department is referencing a discredited report from Amnesty International which admittedly contained no physical evidence corroborating its claims, and additional photographs taken from outer space by imaging satellites.

Elaborating on the „evidence,“ the Washington Post would report (emphasis added):

The newly released information included a satellite photo of the snow-covered Sednaya complex with an L-shaped building labeled “ probable crematorium.”

The word „probable“ is an open admission to having no actual evidence that the building is in fact a „crematorium.“ The word „probable“ also means that no evidence exists that the alleged „crematorium“ is being use to mass incinerate bodies, or that the bodies are the result of a systematic process of mass torture and executions.

http://landdestroyer.blogspot.de/2017/05/us-revives-discredited-syria.html

