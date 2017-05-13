«   |   »

UN Holocaust files reveal Allies‘ knowledge (of the Holocaust) by Deutsche Welle

Allied forces knew more about the details of the Nazi concentration camp system before the end of the war than has generally been thought    …………   as early as December 1942, various Allied governments were releasing statements explicitly condemning the Nazis for exterminating the European Jews    …………….    very early public condemnation by the Allies, including the Soviet Union, of the Holocaust while it was at its height.“

http://www.dw.com/en/un-holocaust-files-reveal-allies-knowledge/a-38498671?maca=en-newsletter_en_Newsline-2356-html-newsletter

Advertisements

Posted on 13. Mai 2017 at 05:59 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: