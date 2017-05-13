Democracy Now Runs Interference for Imperialism in Syria – by Daniel Haiphong

„One of the most peculiar features of the United States is the presence of a rabidly pro-war leftism that poses as „independent“ politics. Ever since the Obama Administration made it fashionable for so-called liberals to strike a „Grand Bargain“ with the GOP, anti-war politics have been non-existent in public life. The non-profit industrial complex hasn’t helped the situation. Democracy Now, as the best known non-profit „independent news“ organ, is the perfect example of pro-war leftism in motion. The organization’s recent coverage of Syria has only encouraged imperialism’s war narrative despite the presence of a GOP-led Administration, House, and Senate.

http://ahtribune.com/world/north-africa-south-west-asia/syria-crisis/1657-democracy-now-syria.html

