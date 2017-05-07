Syrien-Gespräche: USA begrüßen Astana-Ergebnisse – Russlands Außenminister Sergej Lawrow

https://de.sputniknews.com/politik/20170506315662382-syrien-usa-astana-ergebnisse-lawrow/06.05.2017

Syrien-Gespräche: USA begrüßen Astana-Ergebnisse – Lawrow

Die USA haben die Ergebnisse des jüngsten Syrien-Treffens in Astana begrüßt, wie Russlands Außenminister Sergej Lawrow gegenüber dem russischen TV-Sender „Mir“ sagte.

„Um die Zivilbevölkerung zu schützen, haben die USA selbst Anfang dieses Jahres vorgeschlagen, die Gewalt in solchen Bezirken einzustellen, wo besonders heftige Kampfhandlungen zwischen der Regierung und der bewaffneten Opposition geführt wurden“, so Lawrow.

„Es ist kein Zufall, dass die USA die Ergebnisse des Treffens in Astana begrüßt haben. So gilt die Vereinbarung zur Errichtung der Deeskalationszonen“, gab er an.

Der Iran, Russland und die Türkei hatten am Donnerstag bei Friedensgesprächen in Astana ein Memorandum unterzeichnet, wonach vier Gebiete in Syrien zu „Zonen der Deeskalation“ werden sollen. Das erklärte Ziel ist es, den seit 2011 andauernden Bürgerkrieg in Syrien zu stoppen. Der UN-Sondergesandte für Syrien, Staffan de Mistura, unterstützte diesen Vorstoß.

Das Memorandum über die Deeskalationszonen, die für die Jets der US-Koalition geschlossen sind, tritt am 6. Mai in Kraft. In diesen vier Zonen befinden sich gegenwärtig nach russischen Angaben bis zu 42.000 Militante. Viele von ihnen sollen der Errichtung der Deeskalationszonen zugestimmt haben. Die russische Luftwaffe fliegt dort nach eigenen Angaben bereits seit Montag keine Angriffe mehr.

Nach Einrichtung von Schutzzonen in Syrien – Tillerson ruft Lawrow an

Memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic

06-05-2017

The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey as guarantors of the observance of the ceasefire regime in the Syrian Arab Republic (hereinafter referred to as “Guarantors”):

guided by the provisions of UNSC resolution 2254 (2015);

reaffirming their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic;

expressing their determination to decrease the level of military tensions and to provide for the security of civilians in the Syrian Arab Republic,

have agreed on the following.

the following de-escalation areas shall be created with the aim to put a prompt end to violence, improve the humanitarian situation and create favorable conditions to advance political settlement of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic:

Idlib province and certain parts of the neighbouring provinces (Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces);

certain parts in the north of Homs province;

in eastern Ghouta;

certain parts of southern Syria (Deraa and Al-Quneitra provinces).

The creation of the de-escalation areas and security zones is a temporary measure, the duration of which will initially be 6 months and will be automatically extended on the basis of consensus of the Guarantors.

Within the lines of the de-escalation areas:

hostilities between the conflicting parties (the government of the Syrian Arab Republic and the armed opposition groups that have joined and will join the ceasefire regime) with the use of any kinds of weapons, including aerial assets, shall be ceased;

rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian access shall be provided;

conditions to deliver medical aid to local population and to meet basic needs of civilians shall be created;

measures to restore basic infrastructure facilities, starting with water supply and electricity distribution networks, shall be taken;

conditions for the safe and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons shall be created.

Along the lines of the de-escalation areas, security zones shall be established in order to prevent incidents and military confrontations between the conflicting parties.

The security zones shall include:

– Checkpoints to ensure unhindered movement of unarmed civilians and delivery of humanitarian assistance as well as to facilitate economic activities;

– Observation posts to ensure compliance with the provisions of the ceasefire regime.

The functioning of the checkpoints and observation posts as well as the administration of the security zones shall be ensured by the forces of the Guarantors by consensus. Third parties might be deployed, if necessary, by consensus of the Guarantors.

The Guarantors shall:

take all necessary measures to ensure the fulfillment by the conflicting parties of the ceasefire regime;

take all necessary measures to continue the fight against DAESH/ISIL, Nusra Front and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al-Qaeda or DAESH/ISIL as designated by the UN Security Council within and outside the de-escalation areas;

continue efforts to include in the ceasefire regime armed opposition groups that have not yet joined the ceasefire regime.

The Guarantors shall in 2 weeks after signing the Memorandum form a Joint working group on de-escalation (hereinafter referred to as the “Joint Working Group”) composed of their authorized representatives in order to delineate the lines of the de-escalation areas and security zones as well as to resolve other operational and technical issues related to the implementation of the Memorandum.

The Guarantors shall take steps to complete by 4 June 2017 the preparation of the maps of the de-escalation areas and security zones and to separate the armed opposition groups from the terrorist groups mentioned in para.5 of the Memorandum.

The Joint Working Group shall prepare by the above-mentioned date the maps of the de-escalation areas and security zones to be agreed by consensus of the Guarantors as well as the draft Regulation of the Joint Working Group.

The Joint Working Group shall report on its activities to the high-level international meetings on Syria held in Astana.

The present Memorandum enters into force the next day after its signing.

Done in Astana, 4 May 2017 in three copies in English, having equal legal force.

Signatures

Islamic Republic of Iran Russian Federation Republic of Turkey

