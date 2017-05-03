„Mr. Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and in so far as the United States has declared him an enemy – a great enemy – I think it’s very important we hear what he has to say,“ the film director said, noting that he has met with the Russian president several times.

„I talked to him originally about the (former National Security Agency contractor Edward) Snowden affair, which is in the film. And out of that grew, I think, a trust that he knew that I would not edit it so much,“ he said.

https://gomovies.to/articles/view/snowden-directer-oliver-stone-on-his-new-film-about-vladimir-putin/863

