New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman seriously calls for unleashing ISIS to take down the legitmate government of Syria

The New York Times on Wednesday published a column by Thomas Friedman arguing that President Donald Trump should let the Islamic State in Syria “be Assad’s, Iran’s, Hezbollah’s and Russia’s headache,”

Friedman’s oped, entitled “Why is Trump fighting ISIS in Syria?”, argues that when it comes to the Syria contingent of the terror group, which is guilty of genocide, beheadings and the sale of women as sex slaves, Trump “should let ISIS be Assad’s, Iran’s, Hezbollah’s and Russia’s headache — the same way we encouraged the mujahedeen fighters to bleed Russia in Afghanistan.”

 

