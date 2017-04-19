MIT expert claims latest chemical weapons attack in Syria was staged Theodore Postol of MIT says there is no concrete evidence linking Assad to the attack.

Via US congressman Thomas Massie:

I think it’s important to collect all the facts before forming a conclusion, and I assure you I will do that. Here’s an article that challenges the current media narrative about what happened in Syria. I hope the intelligence community will present evidence to Congress to address the apparent inconsistencies highlighted in this MIT professor’s review of the publicly available facts.

http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/mit-expert-claims-latest-chemical-weapons-attack-syria-was-staged-1617267

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge