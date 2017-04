Jean-Luc Melenchon has denounced U.S. President Trump’s decision to launch a missile strikes in Syria as a „criminal, irresponsible act.“

Melenchon said in a campaign speech focusing on international issues Sunday that the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian air base was a „huge mistake“ that would only increase tensions.

He demands that France must to pull out of NATO to avoid a confrontation with Russia.

He said „If you want peace, do not get the wrong ballot paper.“

