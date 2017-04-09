Dan Rather Slams Journalists Who Hailed Donald Trump’s Bombs As ‚Presidential‘ | The Huffington Post

Legendary news anchor Dan Rather had some strong words for journalists who fawned over the U.S. airstrike in Syria this week while asking few critical questions.

“The number of members of the press who have lauded the actions last night as ‘presidential’ is concerning,” Rather wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “War must never be considered a public relations operation. It is not a way for an Administration to gain a narrative. It is a step into a dangerous unknown and its full impact is impossible to predict, especially in the immediate wake of the first strike.”

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/dan-rather-airstrikes-trump_us_58e7f536e4b05413bfe3049d

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge