The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on U.S. attack on Syria

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters that Chinese officials “oppose the use of chemical weapons by any country, organization or person for any purpose and under any circumstance” and that China “supports relevant UN agencies in carrying out independent and comprehensive investigations into all uses or suspected uses of chemical weapons and, on the basis of solid evidence, reaching a conclusion which can stand the test of history and facts. We have noted the latest developments.”

While emphasizing support for a “political solution” to the Syrian Civil War, Hua refused to answer whether China considers Assad as leading “the sole legitimate government in Syria” and did not directly criticize the U.S. airstrikes, instead stating, “the Chinese side always opposes the use of force in international relations.”

President Xi Jinping during the U.S. attack had a meeting with President Trump in Florida, on a visit scheduled long before the escalation of affairs in Syria.

Trump reportedly said of their meeting, “I think, long-term, we are going to have a very, very great relationship and I look very much forward to it,” predicting “lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away.”

According to the Chinese state news outlet Xinhua, Xi invited Trump to visit China and enjoyed “in-depth, friendly and long-time conversation” with Trump.

