Infos zum Giftgasanschlag in Ghuta im August 2013

zusammengetragen von Joachim Guilliard http://jghd.twoday.net

Prof. Norman Paech, Sarin in Syrien, Ossietzky Heft 1 und Heft 2-2016 (oder als PDF auf seiner Homepage)

Fabian KöhlerWer steckt hinter dem syrischen Giftgas-Angriff?CHP-Politiker machen aufgrund von Gerichtsakten den türkischen Geheimdienst und islamistische Milizen verantwortlich, Telepolis, 30.10.2015

Seymour M. Hersh, Whose sarin?, London Review of Books, Vol. 35 No. 24 · 19.12.2013 » online 08. Dec 2013

The Red Line and the Rat Line – Seymour M. Hersh on Obama, Erdoğan and the Syrian rebelsLondon Review of Books, Vol. 36 No. 8 · 17.4.2014

MIT Study of Ghouta Chemical Attack Challenges US IntelligenceRT, 16.1.2014

A new MIT report is challenging the US claim that Assad forces u

Richard Lloyd, Theodore A. Postol, “Possible Implications of Faulty US Technical Intelligence,” MIT, 14.1.2014

The Failed Pretext For War: Seymour Hersh, Eliot Higgins, MIT Rocket Scientists On Sarin Gas Attack, MintPress News, April 15, 2014

MintPress News interviews a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, MIT professors and rocket scientists, and a blogger on who perpetrated a sarin gas attack that almost dragged the U.S. into Syria’s civil war.