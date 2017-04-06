Chemical Weapons Attack In Syria Exposed As False Flag

The alleged chemical attack, which supposedly killed 58 people in Syria, appears to have been a false flag “media campaign” planned well in advance to oust President Assad.

So far, 58 people have been reported dead as a result of the supposed attack, in the town of Khan Sheikhun, on Tuesday morning.

Just hours after the incident occurred, Western media outlets and NATO governments were quick to condemn the Syrian government, claiming that the “Assad regime bears responsibility for ‘awful’ Syria ‘chemical’ attack.”

And that should be a huge question mark, since no investigation whatsoever was conducted before putting the blame on the Syrian government.

Sources: YourNewsWire.com; AlmasdarNews.com

read the whole article

http://humansarefree.com/2017/04/chemical-weapons-attack-in-syria.html

