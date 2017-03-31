’Assad must go’ no more: US gov’t shifts priorities in Syria (RT)

Washington’s priorities in Syria have changed with the new administration, and the US will no longer focus on the removal of President Bashar Assad as a condition for ending the six-year civil war, a top official said.

„Our priority is no longer to sit there and focus on getting Assad out,“ Ambassador Nikki Haley told a small group of reporters on Thursday.

„Our priority is to really look at how do we get things done, who do we need to work with to really make a difference for the people in Syria.“

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the future of President Assad “will be decided by the Syrian people.”

