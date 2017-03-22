Russia, Trump, and a New Détente Fixing U.S.-Russian Relations (Foreign Affairs Magazine)

In his first press conference as president of the United States, Donald Trump said no fewer than seven times that it would be “positive,” “good,” even “great” if “we could get along with Russia.” In fact, for all the confusion of his policies toward China, Europe, and the Middle East, Trump has enunciated a clear three-part position on Russia, which contrasts strongly with that of most of the U.S. political elite. First, Trump seeks Moscow’s cooperation on global issues; second, he believes that Washington shares the blame for soured relations; and third, he acknowledges “the right of all nations to put their own interests first,” adding that the United States does “not seek to impose our way of life on anyone.”

https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/russian-federation/2017-03-10/russia-trump-and-new-d-tente

