Whistleblower Dennis Montgomery has provided proof to the FBI of surveillance of Supreme Court justices, over 156 judges, former businessman Donald Trump, other prominent business leaders

the following lines by L. Klayman seem to point to evidence of Trump being under surveillance for quite some time. The author Klayman on other points is very aggressive and controversial. Recently he called for military action against North Korea. Still on the issue of Trump being under surveillance we think he has some interesting facts to present:



by Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/dennis-montgomery-cia-nsa-whistleblower/2017/02/16/id/773999/



The illegal leaks and surveillance by our intelligence agencies that have destroyed the career of General Mike Flynn, President Donald Trump’s now former national security adviser, and now threatens the Trump presidency, is not new.

As testified to by whistleblower, and my client, Dennis Montgomery, who was an NSA/CIA contractor, this criminal violation of the Constitution and various related statutory laws has been ongoing. In this regard, Montgomery has, with immunity, come forward to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and has produced 47 hard drives with over 600 million pages of information allegedly showing that the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other SCOTUS justices, over 156 judges, former businessman Donald Trump, other prominent business leaders, and even yours truly have had their confidential information illegally accessed in obvious attempts to coerce, blackmail, and destroy anyone who might be a threat to the establishment.

In the last months, I have held meetings with the House Judiciary Committee, asking its Chairman Bob Goodlatte to inquire of FBI Director Comey about this ongoing investigation concerning whistleblower Dennis Montgomery. I will also call upon the new Attorney General Jeff Sessions to oversee this serious matter.

It is important for the American people to rise up and demand an honest and transparent FBI investigation, as much of the information that Montgomery provided is classified and we must thus rely on the agency to conduct a thorough review. I have not and cannot see what Montgomery produced to the FBI, so the future of the republic is now in its hands.

In short, it’s time for the FBI to do its job to protect the American people from this tyranny. The agency has been sitting on this investigation for over 2 years, as the intelligence agencies continue to commit criminal actions, placing the country in mortal danger and destroying lives. They have now set their sites, in league with Obama and Clinton loyalists and its leftist clones in the mainstream media — like The New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN — on destroying the nation’s last chance to „Make America Great Again“: President Trump and his administration.

